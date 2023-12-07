Beyoncé Celebrates “Renaissance” Movie Topping U.S. Box Office: “We Did It” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé says, “it was so worth all the grind,” after Renaissance soared to the top of the Box Office charts on its opening weekend, Beyoncé.

Beyoncé took a moment to acknowledge her hard work in a lengthy message to her fans to celebrate her Renaissance movie debuting at the top of the U.S. box office.

In a candid Instagram post Wednesday (November 6), the superstar songstress paid tribute to her team and professed her gratitude to the BeyHive for their “outpouring of love.” She shared a montage of footage from the film and its multiple premieres, interspersed with rave reviews alongside a rare lengthy caption.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time,” Beyoncé said of making the movie. “I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind.”

She also took the time to share her reaction to the viral “mute challenge” fans took from the concerts to the movie theatres. “Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going,” she added.”

The mute challenge in the biggest movie theater in the World 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RUM1fbnW46 — BeyHiviorᴮ⁷ 🐝 (@TheBeyhivior) December 1, 2023

Beyoncé also shared her pride at launching the movie on World AIDS Day in memory of her Uncle Johnny, the first person to introduce her to House music and a major inspiration for her Renaissance album.

“While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings,” Beyoncé continued. “I feel gratitude. “We did it.” We have the #1 movie in the country!”

The 32-time Grammy Award winner also reacted to receiving a coveted perfect audience score from Rotten Tomatoes. “And a [100] on Rotten Tomatoes. And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you.” Read her post below.