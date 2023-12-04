Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Concert Film Tops Movie Box Office 

After Renaissance became the No. 1 album in America last year, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter now has the No. 1 movie in America with her Renaissance concert film.
According to reports, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé led the domestic box office in its opening weekend. The motion picture brought in $21 million during the tracking period.
Renaissance edged out The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ($14.5 million). The 168-minute presentation scored one of the best opening weekends for a concert film in history.
“This is an excellent domestic opening for a concert film,” David A. Gross told Variety. Gross heads up the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.
Beyoncé is credited as a writer, director and producer of the Renaissance documentary. The movie follows the global superstar during her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.
The Renaissance album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2022 with 332,000 first-week units. The Recording Industry Association of America certified Bey’s seventh studio LP as Platinum.
Renaissance hosts the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Break My Soul” as well as “Cuff It” and “Energy” featuring Beam. Plus, the project won Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.