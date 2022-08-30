Beyoncé Celebrates Serena Williams In New Gatorade Commerical

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

This week, Serena Williams began what will likely be her final run at the US Open in New York City. Gatorade tapped music superstar Beyoncé to honor the tennis legend in a new commercial for the PepsiCo-owned brand.

Beyoncé narrates Gatorade’s “Love Means Everything” ad. The nearly two-minute television spot celebrating Serena Williams debuted during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started – at love,” says Beyoncé in the commerical. “No points, zero score, just love. It’s a love that we’ll remember through the generations. A love that started a movement. A movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be.”

Previously, Serena Williams showed support to Beyoncé by appearing in the R&B/Pop singer’s “Sorry” music video in 2016. “Love Means Everything” director Jake Nava also directed Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” and “Single Ladies” visuals.

After winning her opening round US Open match against Danka Kovinić (6-3, 6-3), Serena Williams will next face No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. Williams will also compete in the Grand Slam tournament’s doubles division with her sister Venus Williams.

“Serena’s immeasurable impact spans far beyond the court,” said Kalen Thornton, Gatorade’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Her unapologetic love for the game, herself, and community started a movement that inspired millions.”

Thornton added, “As a long-standing member of the Gatorade Family, ‘Love Means Everything’ celebrates the movement of empowerment and love Serena embodies as she continues to inspire the next generation.”

Earlier this month, Serena Williams announced she is moving on from playing professional tennis in a self-written article for Vogue. During her career, the Compton-raised athlete won an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles.