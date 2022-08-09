Beyoncé Scores 8th No. 1 Song With “Break My Soul”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Houston-bred songstress landed all her ‘Renaissance’ tracks on the Hot 100.

R&B/Pop megastar Beyoncé currently has the #1 album and #1 song in America. After Renaissance debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, “Break My Soul” rises to the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Break My Soul” climbed from the Hot 100’s #6 position to the #1 position. The track became Beyoncé’s eighth chart-topper as a soloist. She also has four other Number Ones as a member of Destiny’s Child.

Since her run with Destiny’s Child, the time between Beyoncé’s first Number One and her latest Number One spans twenty-three years and three weeks. The girl group’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” made it to #1 on July 17, 1999.

All 16 tracks from Renaissance landed on the Hot 100 rankings. “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar” also made it into the Top 20. Beyoncé joined Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Adele as the only female acts to have an album chart every track on the Hot 100.

All 16 songs from @Beyonce's 'Renaissance' land on this week's #Hot100 (1/2):



#1, Break My Soul

#13, Cuff It

#19, Alien Superstar

#22, Church Girl

#26, I'm That Girl

#27, Energy ft. @WhoisBeam

#30, Cozy

#41, Plastic Off the Sofa — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 8, 2022

Additionally, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” leads the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot R&B Songs, and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts. The Renaissance single pulled in 18.9 million streams during the tracking period.

“Break My Soul” gained more publicity after Beyoncé dropped “The Queens Remix” with Pop music icon Madonna. The remixed version featured Bey shouting out numerous Black, female musicians such as Nina Simone, Janet Jackson, Aaliyah, and Rihanna.

In addition, Beyoncé reached #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time this week. The Parkwood Entertainment founder is also only the third female artist in history to earn at least 80 entries on the Hot 100 chart. Bey is now on that exclusive list with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj.