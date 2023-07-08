City Of Pittsburgh In Crisis After Beyoncé Cancels Concert; Mayor Springs Into Action

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé fans are reacting to the news that she has canceled her highly anticipated concert in Pennsylvania over “production” issues. Read more!

Beyoncé has canceled her upcoming show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, due to “logistics and scheduling issues.”

‌It has been announced that the “Renaissance World Tour” concert in Pittsburgh on August 3 will no longer proceed. Officials from the Pittsburgh venue, Acrisure Stadium, shared the announcement on Twitter.

‌

The announcement read, “Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately, the August 3 Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place.”

‌The officials added, “Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase.”

The “Single Ladies” singer’s website has since been amended to reflect the recent change to her tour schedule.

‌The performer, 41, has not yet commented on the cancellation but her fans sure did. Even the Mayor of Pittsburgh is trying to figure out how to get Beyonce to the city.

‌

“We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancellation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show,” Mayor Ed Gainey said.

“People are FLIPPING OOOOUUT!!! NO,” one user lamented, while another wrote, “I can’t even take my refund and go get ticket at another show because the resale prices are extremely high.”

Beyoncé, who kicked off her world tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, recently ended the European leg of her trek in Warsaw, Poland, on June 28.

Beyoncé is set to begin the North American leg of her tour on July 8 in Toronto, Canada. The trek will end in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1.

So I was curious as to why the #Pittsburgh #Beyonce concert was canceled. Looked at @Ticketmaster at all the seats available for Miami at ridiculous exorbitant prices and laughed. She's overrated. pic.twitter.com/ip2IIsodBl — Nancy (@july30babe) July 5, 2023

I don’t think I have ever been this upset with someone I don’t even know, who tf dropped the ball 😭 #RWT #Beyonce #Pittsburgh — GIRLNEXTDOOR (@fwgirlnextdoor) July 5, 2023