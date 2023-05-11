Check Out Official Photos From The Opening Night Of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Queen Bey performed in front of a sold-out crowd of 46,000 people.

Global megastar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter kicked off her highly-anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10.

A reported 46,000 fans attended the first night of the “Renaissance World Tour.” The Houston-bred singer/songwriter gave the Swedish crowd a three-hour set.

Beyoncé ran through some of her classic hits like “Diva,” “Love on Top,” Crazy in Love,” and “Drunk in Love.” Queen Bey also performed tracks off her seventh studio album Renaissance.

The Friends Arena audience got to hear the Renaissance singles “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It” live. Both tracks peaked in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 with “Break My Soul” reaching No. 1 on the U.S. chart.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 332,000 first-week units. The project has remained on the rankings of the most popular albums in America for 40 weeks.

Additionally, Renaissance spent one week at No. 1 on the Swedish albums chart. Beyoncé’s award-winning studio LP also led official album charts in other countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance won Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February. “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording. “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song. The Renaissance track “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B Performance.

“Renaissance World Tour” heads to the U.K. for several dates beginning May 17. The European leg of the trek will also stop in France, Belgium, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland. Beyoncé returns to North America in July.

All photos provided courtesy of Live Nation