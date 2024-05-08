50 Cent Bashes New York Governor For Remarks About Black Kids & Computers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent reacted to the governor saying young Black kids in the Bronx don’t even know what the word “computer” is.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul faced backlash for claiming Black kids in the Bronx don’t know what a computer is. 50 Cent added to the criticism of Hochul in an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 8).

“I don’t know any Black kids that don’t know what a computer is in the Bronx,” 50 Cent wrote. “WTF They know how to work a iPad better than me.”

Hochul made her controversial comments at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California on Monday (May 6). The governor was touting the potential impact of New York’s Empire AI Consortium at the event.

“We have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is,” she said.

Hochul apologized in a statement released later that day.

“While discussing my commitment to expanding economic opportunity for communities of color, I misspoke and I regret it,” Hochul said. “Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are — the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI.”

50 Cent previously called out Hochul over a $2.4 billion proposal to deal with migrant issues in New York. He initially targeted New York Mayor Eric Adams before speaking with the mayor.

“I talk[ed] to @nycmayor Eric Adams he broke down why this pilot program was put in place,” 50 Cent wrote in February. “He appeared to be on point, and on top of things. Now I want to talk to @govkathyhochul about the laws preventing him from doing things to make the situation better in New York. and where the proposed 2.4 billion she’s planning on spending on migrants is coming from…NOT MY TAXES!”

50 Cent’s latest Instagram jab at Hochul occurred after he sued his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy for defamation. The G-Unit rapper said Joy falsely accused him of rape and abuse in a social media post.