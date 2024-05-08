Police Swarm Drake’s Toronto Home After Another Wild Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

More drama occurred at Drake’s mansion, which was already the scene of a shooting, amid his contentious beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Police returned to Drake’s Toronto home a day after a security guard was shot at his mansion. According to Global News anchor Tracy Tong, an intruder attempted to break into the Canadian star’s house on Wednesday (May 8).

The unidentified trespasser allegedly got into an altercation with security at the gates of Drake’s home. Security subdued the man and held him until police arrived.

Cops took the man into custody under the Mental Health Act. The intruder allegedly said he was “here to see Drake.”

The incident added to the Drake-related drama in Toronto. His security guard was seriously injured in a shooting outside his home on Tuesday (May 7).

Inspector Paul Krawczyk said the security guard remained in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t know the motive behind the shooting but were aware of Drake’s highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake and Kendrick exchanged several diss tracks over the weekend. Their contentious battle erupted when Kendrick dissed the OVO rapper on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” in March. Drake and Kendrick’s mud-slinging reached a fever pitch this past weekend. Both men accused their foe of sordid misdeeds, including Kendrick calling Drake a pedophile on “Not Like Us.”

Police said Drake’s security guard was “shot from a vehicle which then fled the scene.” Authorities responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators collected video evidence that captured the incident. Police acknowledged they were dealing with “video quality issues” regarding the footage.

“As we have information and we’re able to analyze video better then we’ll be able to provide more information,” Krawczyk said.

Police asked anyone living near Drake’s home for help in their investigation. Cops sought photos or videos of the suspects and vehicle.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call 416-808-2510. Tipsters can also reach out anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS or www.222tips.com.