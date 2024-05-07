Drake’s Security Guard Identified As Victim In Drive-By Shooting At Rapper’s Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Police have yet to comment on whether they believe the incident is linked to the ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake‘s security guard was reportedly the victim of the shooting that took place at the rapper’s home on Tuesday (May 7).

According to TMZ, the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital. He said to be in stable condition. Police are staying quiet about the possible connection to the ongoing Kendrick Lamar feud, but fans of K. Dot appear to be taking matters into their own hands.

At an OVO store in London, fans scrawled the words “They not like us” across the front window, a reference to Kendrick’s latest diss track, “Not Like Us.”

Drake’s OVO Store in London has been vandalized; someone spray painted “They Not Like Us” on the front window. pic.twitter.com/mjAjdchvWx — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 7, 2024

Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but no descriptions have been made available. Officers quickly taped off an area on the street and are expected to provide additional details in a press conference.

Although Drake wasn’t shot, he appears to be the target. Video floating around show officers on his actual property as they investigate.

A look at the scene surrounding the home of rapper Drake as police investigate a shooting in the upscale area. Police confirm to @CityNewsTO that Drake was NOT the man injured. pic.twitter.com/V0J3Y1KdDY — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) May 7, 2024

The public discourse between Kendrick Lamar and Drake kicked off in March with Future & Metro Boomin’s single “Like That” featuring the former TDE rapper. Drake responded with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which has since been scrubbed from the internet due to an A.I.-generated sample of Tupac Shakur’s voice.

The beef was far from over, though. On April 30, Kendrick fired back with “euphoria,” a six-minute verbal assassination that topped the charts at Spotify and Apple Music.

Before Drake could respond, he dropped “6:16 in LA” on Instagram. Drake then hit him with “Family Matters,” only for Kendrick to return in less than an hour with “Meet the Grahams.” Kendrick followed up with “Not Like Us,” produced by Mustard, and Drake released yet another track on Sunday (May 5) called “The Heart Part 6.”

Neither party has yet to address the shooting, but it’s highly possible their bad blood is now spilling into the streets.