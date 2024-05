Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden was a trending Twitter (X) topic on Wednesday (May 8) for once again sharing his impassioned opinions on Hip-Hop culture. During the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the former Slaughterhouse rapper got into a spirited debate about the all-consuming Kendrick Lamar versus Drake beef.

At one point, Budden was screaming at the top of his lungs as he tried to drive home his point that Kendrick smoked Drake on every single track—from “euphoria” and “6:16 in LA” to “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us.”

“He went from ‘Na Na Nah, I’m going on vacation’ to ‘I’m not replying no more,'” Budden says in the clip. “That was the fastest change of tone … he lost, unequivocally! A n#### took it from him!”

Joe Budden said Drake lost to Kendrick!

Unequivocally! pic.twitter.com/CdjBtvxIaR — God Ghost Writer 👁‍🗨 (@kingchudy) May 8, 2024

Budden has been speaking on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud since it intensified last week. On May 1, just a day after Kendrick unleashed “euphoria,” he unapologetically told Kanye West to stay out of it. West, of course, remixed Future & Metro Boomin’s single “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar that essentially kicked off the entire back-and-forth.

“Kanye, sit your f###### ass down somewhere,” Budden said.. “Mind your f###### business. This is not about you. This is some attention-seeking s### that you’re doing.

He went on to say, “Kanye has been trying to insert himself in this since the beginning. You had your shot. That n#### was gunning for you. Y’all all ran except for Pusha. It’s not smooth when it’s not your beef,” he added. “You are making this all about you when you had a shot already. Move! You are taking attention away from our main event.”

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been dormant since the latter dropped “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday (May 5). Publications like Rolling Stone and Vulture have also declared Kendrick the “winner,” meanwhile Questlove begs to differ.

As The Roots drummer posted on Instagram, “Nobody won the war. This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary—women & children (& actual facts) be damned. Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem. Hip Hop is truly dead.”