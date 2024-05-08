Sukihana Says JT Looks Like “A Trans” On “Cocaine” Diss Track

Sukihana escalated her beef with JT by releasing a diss track titled “Cocaine” on Wednesday (May 8). The song reiterated cocaine abuse allegations against JT and bashed the City Girls rapper’s appearance.
“You a crunchy black long t#### b####, you got scabies/All that eczema you hiding under that coat, I know you hate it/You been hating on Caresha since a baby/You got booked three years, you was stealing out of Macy’s/I ain’t arguing with no hoe that’s f###### punks, hoe you crazy?/Girl, you foaming out your mouth, is it rabies?/I can tell by that white tongue, you eat booty gravy/Everybody in Miami say you suck dick lazy,” Sukihana rapped.
Sukihana accused JT of worshipping the devil and being jealous of Ice Spice. The controversial rapper/reality TV star referenced JT’s “pretty like a transgender” line from the song “No Bars” to troll JT’s relationship with Lil Uzi Vert.
“Demonic ass hoe, tell ’em how you worship Satan/Prayed to God through your bid, now you come home and you hate him?/Ol’ thieving ass angry beaver looking m###########/You was mad at Ice Spice ’cause your n#### wanna f### her/B####, you ain’t no scammer, you was boosting outta TJ Maxx/Coochie hole so wide, you gotta use your ass/You ain’t lying when you say you look like a trans/Your n#### only f### with you because you look like a man,” Sukihana rapped.
The diss track included a break in the raps in which Sukihana went on a scathing rant about JT.
“I don’t give a f### what these hoes gotta say about me, b####,” Sukihana said. “I know who I am. Y’all hoes be coked out and sucking dick right after it came out of another n#### ass. Cockeyed nipple deformed armadillo looking m########### thinking I don’t know your n####, b####. Yo n#### wanted to eat this sewer p#### right through my pants, hoe.”
Sukihana resumed rapping with more insults and threats in the second verse.
“When you was in the pen, you was f###### on a fiend/Eating coochie like a mukbang/You a m############ lie, talking ’bout who? Me?/Nah, b####, you gon’ see/P#### hoe, I’m right in these streets/With a cat this good, I keep a pistol on me/I got a beam for every bump on your lip/Got ’em stressed out, I am under their skin/Ol’ botched body bald eagle looking ass b####/With that 5 o’clock shadow, girl, shave that chin,” she rapped.
Sukihana closed out the song by repeating, “You ain’t no City Girl, you a s##### girl, and your man wanna come to the coochie world.” The diss track dropped days after JT bashed Sukihana on TikTok.