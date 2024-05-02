Sukihana Accuses JT Of Using Cocaine After City Girls Rapper’s Alleged Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JT’s song “Okay” featured a line that was perceived to be a shot at Cardi B or Sukihana.

JT faced the wrath of Sukihana for failing to clear up alleged issues between the two. Sukihana labeled JT a cocaine user on Thursday (May 2).

“She pretty then a mufuka but she be doing cocainnnn,” Sukihana wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Y’all pray for me nothing wrong it’s just Jt lips use to be so white.”

Sukihana targeted JT over an alleged subliminal from the City Girls rapper’s single “Okay,” which dropped in April. Fans believed JT dissed Cardi B or Sukihana on the song.

“She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missing/Cheap ass veneers, you stay talking s###,” JT rapped.

Cardi B’s tooth fell out after she ate a bagel in March. Sukihana posted a video about breaking her tooth while eating crab legs in 2022. She initially did not think the line was aimed at her.

“We all know I done broke my teeth on some crab legs … But I don’t talk s### about b######,” she said in an Instagram video. “I always show love. Never hated on a b####, never called a b#### name. Always showed love. And I was at JT birthday party, it was hugs and giggles. So, I don’t feel like she talking about me.”

Sukihana asked JT to clarify the meaning of the lyrics to stop the confusion.

“JT just clear it up,” she said. “’Cause I know you see the people keep tagging me and Cardi. They only tagging me and her. Can you let us know who you talking about?”

Sukihana was unsatisfied with JT’s silence, taking shots at the City Girls member two days later. The controversial rapper/reality TV trolled JT a week after getting arrested on drug charges in Florida. Sukihana was charged with possession of codeine and ecstasy with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture.