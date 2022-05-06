Beyoncé Earns Daytime Emmy Award Nomination

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Queen Bey earns a nod for her musical contribution to her mother’s show.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the 49th Daytime Emmy Award nominations on Thursday. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is among the nominees.

This is Beyoncé’s first Daytime Emmy nod. The R&B singer made it into the original song category for creating the theme to Facebook Watch’s Talks with Mama Tina.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, hosts that program. “Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song” is up against “Grateful For It All” and “Next To You” from The Young and the Restless.

Talks with Mama Tina launched in 2021. Tina Knowles-Lawson has invited Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Tiffany Haddish, John D. Washington, Chloe x Halle, and other celebrities onto the program.

Previously, Beyoncé won 28 Grammy Awards as a recording artist. She holds the all-time record for most Grammy wins by a female act. Country performer Alison Krauss currently has 27 wins.

Beyoncé was up for Best Original Song at this year’s Academy Award. “Be Alive” from the Will-Smith led King Richard film lost to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “No Time to Die” from the movie of the same name.

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will air live at 9 pm ET on June 24 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. The Young and the Restless received the most nominations in 2022 with 18.