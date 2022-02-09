Beyoncé Earns First Oscar Nomination For “Be Alive”

Some Academy Award prognosticators were surprised when songs like 2006’s “Listen” from Dreamgirls and 2019’s “Spirit” from The Lion King were snubbed for Oscar nominations. Beyoncé has finally scored her first nod from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2022.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27. This year’s ceremony includes Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from King Richard competing in the Best Original Song category.

There was the possibility that Beyoncé could be vying for the same trophy as her husband., Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. The Brooklyn-bred rapper’s “Guns Go Bang” with Kid Cudi from The Harder They Fall made the Oscar shortlist, but the collaboration did not make the final nomination list.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from Belfast, Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell’s “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, and Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days are also up for Best Original Song.

If Lin-Manuel Miranda is able to win his first Academy Award for “Dos Oruguitas,” he will become just the 17th person to win the prestigious EGOT honor. Miranda already earned two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and three Tony Awards.

King Richard is one of the top-nominated films of the year. Besides Best Original Song, the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed movie was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Actor (Will Smith), and Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis).