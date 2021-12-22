Songs By Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, H.E.R. & More Make 2022 Academy Awards Shortlist

Will another Hip Hop artist join Eminem, Juicy J, DJ Paul, and Common as Oscar winners? Will pop culture icon Beyoncé finally add an Academy Award to her long list of industry accolades?

This week, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its shortlists for several 2022 honors. Fifteen songs will advance in the Best Original Song category for the 94th Academy Awards. Eighty-four songs were eligible.

Superstar couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have to go head-to-head for the Oscar on March 27, 2022. Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” single from the Will Smith-led King Richard movie made the shortlist.

Jay-Z and Kid Cudi’s “Guns Go Bang” from Netflix’s The Harder They Fall is also in consideration. Kid Cudi has the chance to be a two-time nominee if “Guns Go Bang” and his “Just Look Up” collaboration with Ariana Grande both score nods.

H.E.R. won the Academy Award for Best Original Song earlier this year for “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah. The R&B singer/songwriter could win back-to-back years. “Automatic Woman” from the Cardi B-curated Bruised soundtrack is on the latest Oscar shortlist as well.

Tunes by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diane Warren, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, U2, and other acts are also in the running for Best Original Song. Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Best Original Song Academy Award Shortlist For The 94th Academy Awards: