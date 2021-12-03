Kid Cudi Teams Up With Ariana Grande For “Just Look Up” Collaboration

The song appears on the ‘Don’t Look Up’ movie soundtrack.

Americans can watch Don’t Look Up on Netflix beginning December 24 or in theaters beginning December 10. Before the Adam McKay-directed movie is available for viewing, the public can listen to Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Ariana Grande’s new song from the film.

“Just Look Up” hit DSPs on Friday, December 3. An official lyric video for the song also landed on Ariana Grande’s verified YouTube channel on that same date.

Both musicians hopped on Twitter to share links to “Just Look Up” on various music streaming platforms such as YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also praised each other in their respective tweets.

“RiLello forever 🔭🔭🔭. So incredibly honored and thrilled to have done this with you!” declared Ariana Grande about working with Kid Cudi on the record. Cudi responded, “[Are you kidding] me?? I AM honored!! This is only the beginning! RiLello forever. 🙏🏽🥰.”

RiLello forever 🔭🔭🔭

so incredibly honored and thrilled to have done this with you ! #justlookup from @dontlookupfilm out tonight 🧚🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/Ks172pGXqZ @NicholasBritell https://t.co/yGCOKuKYHk — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2021

R u kiddin me?? I AM honored!! This is only the beginning! RiLello forever 🙏🏾🥰 https://t.co/FwXWSuZrqU — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 3, 2021

Kid Cudi also recently delivered “Guns Go Bang” with Jay-Z for the Roc Nation-produced The Harder They Fall soundtrack. The Cleveland-bred rapper’s 2021 featured collaborations with Kanye West for “Moon” and Drake for “IMY2” as well.

Ariana Grande let loose her sixth studio album, Positions, in October 2020. Back in February of this year, the former Nickelodeon television star recruited Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat for “34+35 (Remix).” Additionally, The Weeknd released the “Save Your Tears (Remix)” duet with Grande in April.

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up black comedy stars Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence as an astronomy graduate student and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio as a college professor. Plus, the cast includes Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, and Timothée Chalamet.