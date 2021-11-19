Halle Berry & Cardi B Drop All-Women ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack

Halle Berry directed the upcoming Netflix motion picture Bruised. The Academy Award-winning actress also collaborated with Hip Hop superstar Cardi B to executive produce a soundtrack for the movie.

Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film) includes contributions by Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli, Latto, Young M.A., Baby Tate, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Big Bottle Wyanna, Ambre, and DreamDoll.

“Soooo happy the Bruised Soundtrack is finally out! @halleberry we made history putting this together and I’m so proud. Everybody go check it out and support all the talented women who contributed to the project 😘,” tweeted Cardi B on Friday morning.

Cardi B’s “Bet It” track opens the Warner Records-released project. Previously, “Scared” by JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls hit DSPs as the first single from Bruised.

“Tonight marks history as the music of #Bruised is finally available to stream EVERYWHERE! I’m sooo grateful to have co-executive produced what is now officially the first-ever all-female hip-hop soundtrack with my friend — the super talented @iamcardib,” tweeted Halle Berry.

Bruised will begin streaming on Netflix starting November 24. The sports drama stars Halle Berry, Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Danny Boyd, Jr. Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.