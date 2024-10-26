Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris for president: The singer shows her support at a rally in Houston and emphasizes the power of voting.

Beyoncé formally endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for president of the United States of America.

The singer, joined by pal Kelly Rowland, voiced her support for VP Harris at a rally on Friday (October 25) in her hometown of Houston. Texas is largely known for tough abortion laws.

“We are at the brink of a profound transformation,” Beyoncé said before an excited audience. “Your vote is one of the most powerful tools, and we need you.”

The 32-time Grammy-winning artist said, “Our moment is now. It’s time for America to sing a new song — a song that began 248 years ago.”

Furthermore, she stressed she spoke as “a mother who cares deeply about the world, my children, and all of our children.”

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued.

Harris, a longtime fan, made her entrance to Bey’s “Freedom” as she had at previous rallies. Beyoncé introduced the vice president. “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris,” she said to the glee of the audience.

Harris attended a Beyoncé concert during her vice presidency, a fact well known among the “Beyhive” and rally attendees.