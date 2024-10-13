Queen Latifah Explains Why She’s For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump

Check out a speech by Queen Latifah as she talks to Black men, about history and what’s at stake in this election.

The following is a speech by Queen Latifah given at Essex County College. Click here for a news piece on the event.

Good afternoon, everyone.

Thank you for being here today, and for staying through all our incredible speakers. Today, we’re here to talk about something so important—something that goes to the heart of who we are. I’m not going to speak too long because I think a lot of what needed to be said has already been covered. But let’s get into it.

First of all, we’re always tapped into what’s happening. Whether you realize it or not, Hip-Hop has always been affected by the biggest challenges we face. We’ve always spoken up. Today, I wonder about some of these young rappers and where the voices for change are. We used to put our struggles into records that people couldn’t ignore—there was always a message. There’s a reason why I chose the name “Queen Latifah.” It was a statement that every woman should be treated like a queen, respected, and protected.

I want to say something to our Black men. I love y’all. I need you to hold us down, lift us up, and protect us. We’re not separate. Don’t let anyone come between us. But understand this: I will be respected. We need to respect each other and stand strong together.

Thinking back on my journey, I remember my mother, who went to college right here. She wanted to be an educator, and she cared deeply about every single student she taught. My mom knew their names, where they came from, and their stories—whether they were from here or from countries far away. This is America—a nation of immigrants, and a nation built by formerly enslaved people. We have a right to be here. We built this.

One of our greatest powers is our right to vote. That’s not something everyone in this world has. In some places, you’re told what to do, what to eat, where to live, and who to love. But that’s not America—not in my house, and I hope not in yours. Yet, if we’re not vigilant, if we don’t exercise our right to vote, those freedoms could slip away. There are those who want to tell us who we can love, who we can be, and what we can believe. I say, “I don’t think so.”

I know there are people who haven’t registered to vote yet. I understand, sometimes you might think, “Does my vote really matter?” But let me tell you, if your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t work so hard to suppress it. They wouldn’t be trying to make it harder for you to vote. So, register, make sure you know your deadlines, and show up.

For us here in New Jersey, the deadline to register is October 15th. If you’re not registered by then, you won’t be able to vote in the upcoming elections. It’s not about waiting until the last minute. This is your voice, your power—don’t let it be silenced.

When you register to vote, you’re not just standing up for yourself. You’re standing up for the children who need Head Start, for the next generation that deserves a quality education. You’re standing up for every right we hold dear. When did we get to the point where being educated is a bad thing? When did it become a negative to know our own history?

There’s so much we can accomplish if we move as one. We are human beings first, and we have to come together. We have the power to create real change if we work together, if we respect each other, and if we value each other’s contributions.

We’ve seen what division looks like, and I don’t want to go back to that. I don’t need anyone telling me what to do and who to be. We don’t need a dictator. We need unity, and we need the strength of our community. And the only way to ensure that is to vote.

So, I’m asking you, register to vote. Use your voice. It’s your power. It’s our power. Let’s go out there, let’s register, let’s vote, and let’s change this world. Thank you so much.