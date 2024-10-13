Queen Latifah Takes Stand Against Donald Trump While Endorsing Kamala Harris

Hip-Hop icon and actress Queen Latifah has made her political views clear, taking a stand against Donald Trump while endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.
During a speech at New Jersey’s Essex County College, the Queen emphasized the importance of voting, particularly for young people, while advocating for U.N.I.T.Y. and change in America. Other speakers included Newark, NJ mayor Ras Baraka, activist Tamika Mallory, congressman Andy Kim and others like congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. Singer Honey Bxby performed the national anthem and her song “Touchin’.” Vinnie “Vin Rock” Brown, AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and numerous others were in attendance.