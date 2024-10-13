Queen Latifah Takes Stand Against Donald Trump While Endorsing Kamala Harris

Hip-Hop icon and actress Queen Latifah has made her political views clear, taking a stand against Donald Trump while endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

During a speech at New Jersey’s Essex County College, the Queen emphasized the importance of voting, particularly for young people, while advocating for U.N.I.T.Y. and change in America. Other speakers included Newark, NJ mayor Ras Baraka, activist Tamika Mallory, congressman Andy Kim and others like congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. Singer Honey Bxby performed the national anthem and her song “Touchin’.” Vinnie “Vin Rock” Brown, AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and numerous others were in attendance.

During her address, Queen Latifah urged an audience of about 1,000 to register to vote and participate in the upcoming election, reminding them of the impact their voices can have.

She also expressed concerns about the potential return of Trump, likening his presidency to an “abusive relationship” that she does not want to revisit. Latifah recounted the chaos and division of Trump’s time in office, suggesting that the country needs a leader who can bring people together.

“I don’t want to go back to that,” Latifah stated. “I don’t need anyone telling me what to do and who to be. We don’t need a dictator. We need unity, and we need the strength of our community.”

Queen Latifah’s endorsement of Kamala Harris also carried a hopeful tone, as she described Harris as “the next great leader” of the United States. Latifah expressed her enthusiasm for Harris’s candidacy, highlighting the Vice President’s commitment to social justice and equality, causes that resonate deeply with the East Orange native’s values.

“I’m going to have the first woman president of these United States,” Latifah declared. She encouraged her audience to support Harris, underscoring the historic nature of her candidacy and the significance of electing a leader who embodies the progress that America needs.

The 54-year old also said that voting is not just a right that can shape the future of the nation. She warned against complacency and voter apathy, telling the enthusiastic audience of extreme efforts historically to suppress the Black vote and other marginalized communities.

“Your vote is your power,” Latifah urged. “If it didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it away from you.”

The last days for voter registration are approaching. Head here to find your status and register to vote.