Beyoncé Fan Gets Blessed By Bank After Using Feature To Save For Tour Tickets

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young fans reaps the benefit of saving after posting on social media.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour, a concert series set to start during the summer of 2023.

According to AllHipHop.com, the Queen dropped the news out of nowhere with a stunning blinged-out sexy cowgirl get-up, riding a mystical silver horse.

Tickets for the concerts start in the hundreds and go up in some places into the thousands, according to Ticketmaster, prices that stung many in the Beyhive.

Many … but not all.

Twitter user@shizzyshane215, whose real name is Shane Bernard, has been saving for this day for at least five years, tweeting, “I’ve been saving $20 a paycheck for Beyonce tickets since 2018 after I saw her at Coachella. I knew this day would come 😭 Shoutout to @allyfinancial for their “saving buckets” feature.”

Ive been saving $20 a paycheck for Beyonce tickets since 2018 after I saw her at Coachella. I knew this day would come 😭 Shoutout to @allyfinancial for their “saving buckets” feature. pic.twitter.com/uj3Z1krfni — shizzy navy ⚓️ (@shizzyshane215) February 1, 2023

According to Afrotech, he said, “I remember her for the first time at Coachella in 2018 on stage backed by a full HBCU marching band and dance team and saying to myself, ‘I will be at the next solo tour.’ From there, I created a bucket in my savings account specifically labeled ‘Beyoncé Tickets.’”

Bernard explained, “A percentage of each one of my paychecks would go directly into my savings account, and out of that amount, $20 would go in a ‘Beyoncé [Tickets]’ bucket.”

“I then forgot about it over the course of the next five years until she announced her Renaissance World Tour,” he continued. “I initially created it because I was proud of myself for setting a goal, being disciplined in contributing toward it, and being prepared when the moment finally arrived.”

The tweet went viral and the most amazing thing happened, Ally Financials’ social media team got wind of it and rewarded him for the free promotion.

A couple of days after his tweet, he posted, “UPDATE: They cut the check. Happy Friday!”

UPDATE: They cut the check 🚀🙌🏾 Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/z8a9JB94Ir — shizzy navy ⚓️ (@shizzyshane215) February 3, 2023

Bernard shared a private exchange from Ally that said, “Thanks! As a special thank you for being a loyal customer— check your Online Savings Account for a little surprise. You can’t go to a concert and not buy some swag!”

Ally Financials confirmed the exchange was real.

“This is exactly what our savings buckets were designed to do. We’re thrilled that with the help of our tools and rates, Shane is on his way to the Beyoncé concert,” a spokesperson from Ally Financials shared.

“We topped off his savings bucket with an extra $500 to help him level up his experience,” the statement continued. “Ally customers like Shane who use these tools are saving two times more than those who don’t. We hope Shane’s friends and followers take note! There’s nothing we love more than helping people reach their money goals.”

Here’s to setting goals and achieving them.