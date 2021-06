The Beyhive is furious with Trick Daddy’s opinion that Beyonce cannot sing – and they’re trying to ruin him for it!

Rapper Trick Daddy isn’t backing down after causing outrage online with his unpopular opinion that “Beyonce can’t sing.”

In the audio clip from Clubhouse, the Miami-born rapper alleged that the 28-time Grammy-winning star is only motivated to make music because it makes her money.

“(She hasn’t) tried to give back to music or nothing, she don’t write music and barely can sing her own m############ self,” he said in the clip, before going on to also slam Bey’s husband Jay-Z.

“Beyonce can’t sing. I’ma say my unpopular opinion right now. Beyonce is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they’re together. Jay-Z ain’t never won ‘The Greatest Rapper Alive.’ Whoever put him on a level of that?” Trick Daddy fumed.

“New York lost Biggie, they needed a hero, they wanted a ‘mega’ of Hip-Hop and they just handed it over to Jay-Z.”

The clip quickly went viral, and Beyonce’s fans decided to show her support for the star by leaving negative reviews on the website for the rapper’s restaurant Sunday’s Eatery.

“The food was appalling!!” Corey Goldman, one of Beyonce’s most loyal fans, wrote. “I’ve never in my life tasted such filth. The Lemonade (Beyonce’s 2016 album), on the other hand, was divine.”

“The food was undercooked but tasted overcook the restaurant smelled like wet dog, but there was a delightful bee’s nest outside waiting,” another wrote – Beyonce’s fans are referred to as the “Bey-hive”.

However, when asked on radio station 99Jamz Miami about what he’d said about Beyonce, Trick refused to back down.

Instead, he tried to reiterate his thoughts, adding: “What I said was I don’t think Beyonce could sing…which is my opinion, and opinions (are) like buttholes. Without them, you’ll be full of doo-doo. That’s my unpopular opinion. Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worried about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are. That’s my opinion.”

“But if you’ve got a problem with speaking your own mind and (thinking) I was a sucker, I apologize. I ain’t him. That’s not me. That ain’t what I do.”