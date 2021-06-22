Trick Daddy Blasts Beyoncé & Disses Jay-Z

Trick Daddy is known to be an outspoken Hip Hop figure. This week, the www.thug.com album creator decided to share his views on one of the most powerful couples in the entertainment business.

Audio of Trick Daddy began circulating on social media. In the Clubhouse app clip, Trick can be heard talking about music superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and rap legend Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

“Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothing. Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her m############ self. Beyoncé can’t sing!” said Trick Daddy.

He added, “Beyoncé is to R&B, what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. [Who] put him on a level like that? New York lost [The Notorious B.I.G.] and needed a hero. They wanted to be the Mecca of Hip Hop and they just handed it over to Jay-Z.”

Trick Daddy went on to claim that Jay-Z’s 2000 hit “Big Pimpin'” featuring the Texas-based rap group UGK was bought” after the record “got big.” The Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter track was a Top 20 hit and spent 20 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Over the course of his four-decade career, Jay-Z has charted 102 songs on the Hot 100. The Brooklyn-born emcee is in the Top 10 on the all-time list of most Hot 100 entries. He also holds the record for most #1 albums by a solo act with 14.

Beyoncé has 65 entries on the Hot 100 with seven No. 1 singles. She has six No.1 albums as well. The Houston representative also won the most Grammy Awards of any performing artist in history. Plus, Beyoncé is a multi-time ASCAP winner which honors songwriters and composers.