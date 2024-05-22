Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Big Freedia Accused Of Ripping Off Bounce Rappers In Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A New Orleans bounce group called Da Showstoppaz sued Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Big Freedia and more over the hit single “Break My Soul.”

A bounce group sued Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Big Freedia and others in Louisiana on Wednesday (May 22). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Da Showstoppaz claimed Beyoncé’s 2022 single “Break My Soul” infringed the copyright of their 2002 song “Release a Wiggle.” Verite News was the first to report on the lawsuit.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” sampled Big Freedia’s 2014 song “Explode.” Da Showstoppaz said Big Freedia used their words, melody and musical arrangement for “Explode.”

“Prior to the writing and recording of Da Showstoppaz’ ‘Release a Wiggle’ the phrases, ‘release a wiggle,’ and “release ya wiggle” had never been recorded or published in any other song,” the group’s lawyers contended.

Big Freedia can be heard chanting “release ya wiggle” on Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.” Da Showstoppaz sought credit for “Explode” and “Break My Soul.”

“Defendants have not acknowledged [the group’s] contribution, obtained permission to use their copyrighted lyrics, melody, and musical arrangement, nor provided compensation to Da Showstoppaz,” attorneys wrote. “While Mrs. Carter, Big Freedia, Parkwood, Sony and others have received many accolades and substantial profits from ‘Explode’ and ‘Break My Soul’ and the Renaissance album, the ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ and the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Da Showstoppaz’s have received nothing—no acknowledgment, no credit, no remuneration of any kind.”

Da Showstoppaz believed Big Freedia was aware of “Release a Wiggle” due to her involvement in the New Orleans bounce scene. The song appeared on a mixtape released by BlackHouse Entertainment. The lawsuit noted Big Fredia was affiliated with the label.

“Given Big Freedia’s roots in New Orleans and ties to its bounce scene, and Big Freedia’sassociation with BlackHouse, any reasonable person could infer that Big Freedia had access to Da Showstoppaz’ ‘Release a Wiggle,’” the group’s lawyers argued.

Da Showstoppaz accused Beyonce, Jay-Z, Big Freedia and more of copyright infringement, unfair trade practices and unjust enrichment. The group requested an undisclosed amount of damages.