Beyoncé & Jay-Z May Call Lawyers On Kanye After He Attacks Kids

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly exploring legal action after Kanye West targeted their twins Rumi and Sir with offensive social media posts.

The controversy ignited Tuesday night when West, who now prefers the moniker Ye, posted a derogatory message via X aimed directly at the couple’s youngest children, twins Rumi and Sir.

In the now-deleted post, West wrote, “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay Z and Beyonces younger kids theyre ret*rded no like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having retarded children is a choice.”

Though Kanye West initially removed the inflammatory message, he inexplicably reposted it early Wednesday morning.

Shortly thereafter, he deleted it again, explaining, “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down… because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled. [sic]”

Sources close to Beyoncé and Jay-Z told Page Six the couple is outraged and “will absolutely not stand for it,” indicating they may pursue legal action against West for his comments.

The incident drew a swift public response from Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, who took to Instagram to defend her grandchildren.

Knowles shared her frustration and resolve, writing, “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil.”

She later edited the caption but maintained her stance, adding, “But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.”

This latest outburst adds to West’s growing social media controversy list, which has increasingly isolated the rapper from former friends and collaborators.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have maintained a relatively private stance regarding their family, appear determined to protect their children from further public attacks.