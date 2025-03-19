Kanye West Doubles Down On Attacks Against JAY-Z & Beyoncé’s Children

Kanye West has taken his recent attacks against his former friends and collaborators up a shocking notch, and he’s now targeting JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s children in a shocking rant.
On Tuesday night (March 18), West took to X (Twitter) with the unfounded claim that the Hollywood super couple’s children are “r*tarded.”
“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS,” he began his vile tirade. “THEYRE RETARDED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION IS SUCH A BLESSING.”
Echoing his past controversial comments about slavery, West added, “HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”
kanye west attacking literal children is extremely lame and i hope jay-z drops a diss track within 24 hours man cause this is not it at all. pic.twitter.com/qxxufd4Bwv— Kenny ♨️ (@rapdose) March 18, 2025
The backlash from fans was intense, and West eventually deleted the post. He insisted he took it down because he risked losing his account, “NOT BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON.”
Doubling down on his disturbing attack on Hov and Bey’s children, he added, “I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME GET IT.”
Kanye West Continues Attacks On JAY-Z & Beyoncé
Nonetheless, he swiftly regretted his decision and simply returned with the exact same post.
“IF TWITTER TAKE MY S### DOWN THEM SO BE IT,” he asserted. “BUT I NEED YALL TO NO JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”
West followed up with a post referencing his recent claims about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian, stating, “AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR RETARDED ASS KIDS.”
According to Kanye West, someone from his team “begged” him to delete his remarks about JAY-Z and Beyoncé.
IM SOOOO MAD I TOOK THAT DOWN,” he wrote. “THE ONLY THING THAT I WAS MAD ABOUT IN THE LAST FEW HOURS WAS TAKING THAT JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ TWEET DOWN.”
The tirade continued with West adding, “F### JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS.”
Their once close relationship has soured over the years, and Kanye West has repeatedly targeted JAY-Z and Beyoncé.
Meanwhile, the couple has been fiercely protective over their children, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.