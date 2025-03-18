Kanye West Turns On Collaborators; Rips Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott & More In Fiery Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West exploded on friends and collaborators after Playboi Carti reached out to Kim Kardashian for a North West song.

Kanye West unleashed on his friends and collaborators—including Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and the late Virgil Abloh—accusing them of using him in a scathing rant.

West’s Monday night (March 17) tirade was sparked by an Instagram post from Carti asking Kim Kardashian to send him a song from North West after the reality TV mogul showed love to him for the Skims shout on in his MUSIC album.

However, an enraged West insisted, “NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI.”

He recently claimed “the Jewish industry mob” shut down a CARTI YE joint project in yet another antisemitic rant. At the time, he claimed, “Carti ain’t do nothing wrong,” but the Atlanta rapper’s request for a North feature rubbed him the wrong way.

“HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” West wrote. “I DONT A F### ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY S###.”

He continued, warning, “NOBODY GET A PASS,” in another hateful post.

“I WAS A PART OF SO MANY OF THESE N##### SUCCESS,” he added. “A LOT OF N##### LET THE JEWS CONTROL THEM.”

West then called out Pusha T for distancing himself from Ye’s political opinions and Ty Dolla $ign for denouncing hate speech.

“I HATE ALL THESE N#####,” he declared. “DO YOUR F###### DISS SONGS OR PULL UP.”

He shared Ty’s IG Story post, writing “I DONT NEED TO BE CONDONED,” before directing his attack to other friends and past collaborators.

West posted photos of him hugging Virgil Abloh, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and Playboi Carti. He claimed they “ALL TURNED THEY BACK WHEN I SPOKE THE TRUTH.”

Kanye West Says Future Stopped Talking His Calls Over “Like That” Remix

West then blasted Tyler, The Creator, claiming he “HAS NEVER MADE A MEMORABLE SONG.” He also alleged, “HIS LAST ALBUM RIPPED OFF MY WHOLE LANGUAGE.”

The divisive rapper didn’t spare Future or Metro Boomin either. Kanye West accused them of shelving his “Like That” remix because he called out Universal Music Group CEO Lucien Grange.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is reportedly gearing up to challenge West’s joint legal custody status after the controversial release of a song featuring North West, without Kardashian’s consent. The embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, accused of multiple assaults, features on the track.