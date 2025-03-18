Kim Kardashian Considers Custody Change After Ye Releases Song With 11-Year-Old Daughter & Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian will reportedly ask a judge to revoke Ye’s decision-making powers regarding their kids after the rap star released a song featuring his daughter, North & Diddy.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly gearing up to challenge Kanye West’s joint legal custody status after the controversial release of a song featuring their daughter, North West, without Kardashian’s consent.

West—now legally known as Ye—ignored Kardashian’s strong objections and released a track titled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” prominently featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North.

According to reports, Kardashian is now contemplating asking a judge to revoke Ye’s joint decision-making rights as tensions escalate between the former couple.

The celebrity duo, who tied the knot back in 2014, officially finalized their divorce settlement in 2022. Under that agreement, they share joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

While physical custody has reportedly never been a major sticking point—sources claim the rapper rarely spends time with his children.

And after his antics this weekend, joint legal custody, especially regarding crucial parental decisions, has now become a battleground for the couple, which Ye predicted when he said he was ready to go to “war” with Kim.

Under their divorce terms, any conflicts over significant decisions involving their children require Kardashian and Ye to attend a private judicial hearing alongside their attorneys and a mediator.

When Kardashian learned of his plans to release the controversial track featuring North and embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs – who is accused of raping multiple men and women, she swiftly sought an emergency meeting to voice her vehement opposition.

Though Kardashian, her legal team, a mediator and a judge convened as stipulated, Ye notably skipped the session.

He said he would refrain from dropping the disputed song despite his absence. Yet, just a day later, the rapper abruptly changed course and defiantly released the track to his followers on social media platform X, accompanying it with the instigating statement that men “make the final decision.”

Ye’s unexpected behavior last weekend reportedly prompted Kardashian to seek a judge’s intervention to permanently curtail Ye’s involvement in parental decision-making.