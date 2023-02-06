Beyoncé Makes History: Breaks Record For All-Time Grammys Wins 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé became the most decorated Grammys artist of all time, racking up four wins on Sunday, taking her career total to 32.

Beyoncé propelled herself into the history books at the 2023 Grammys.

The chart-topping songstress is now the most decorated artist in Grammy’s history after earning her 32nd award for best dance/electronic music album during Sunday night’s ceremony.

An emotional Beyoncé received a standing ovation as she thanked God and her family during her heartfelt acceptance speech. She also paid tribute to her late Uncle Johnny, a gay man who inspired her dancehall album Renaissance and to the q#### community for “inventing” the genre.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” Beyoncé stated. “I want to thank god for protecting me. Thank you, god. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.”

She also thanked her parents “for loving me and pushing me” and “my beautiful husband and my beautiful three children who are at home watching.”

Beyoncé added, “I’d like to thank the q#### community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

Beyoncé gives acceptance speech at the #Grammys for Renaissance: "I'd like to thank the q#### community for your love and for inventing the genre." pic.twitter.com/t6t4Jk5r7x — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Check out all the winners from The 65th Annual Grammy Awards here.

The Houston native won four Grammys at this year’s show, taking her career total to an unmatched 32. Renaissance was named Best Dance/Electronic Recording, while “Break My Soul” received Best Dance/Electronic Recording. Beyoncé also won Best Traditional R&B Performance with “Plastic Off The Sofa. She finished her total at four with a victory in the Best R&B Song for “Cuff It.”

Unfortunately, Beyoncé was stuck in traffic when “Cuff It” won. However, Trevor Noah made sure “The Queen” received her trophy.

the way Trevor Noah paused the entire ceremony just so he could announce that Beyoncé arrived and hand her her 30th Grammy? love pic.twitter.com/qOvdPOmupm — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

BeyHive member Lizzo almost jumped out of her seat when Bey’s arrival was announced.

Although she earned four awards on the night, Beyoncé jumped the gun with her celebratory post on Instagram. “We won 3 y’all!” she penned in the caption. Check out her post below.