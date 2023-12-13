Beyoncé’s Father To Adapt His Memoir Into Film & TV Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The movie script is already complete.

Mathew Knowles published a memoir titled Racism From the Eyes of a Child in 2017. The father of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles secured a deal for screen adaptations of his autobiography.

According to reports, Knowles has partnered with the Say Unkel Entertainment production company to create a feature film and a limited series based on Racism From the Eyes of a Child.

The motion picture version will cover the first half of the book. That section focused on Mathew Knowles growing up in Alabama during the racial tensions of the 1960s.

Racism From the Eyes of a Child highlighted Civil Rights icons like Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph Abernathy. Mathew Knowles told Variety, “These are the men who made me proud and women who taught me to fight back.”

After founding Music World Entertainment in 1992, Knowles began managing the Houston-based girl group Destiny’s Child. His daughter, Beyoncé, was the lead singer of the R&B act.

Mathew Knowles secured Destiny’s Child a label deal with Columbia Records and led them to multiple Grammy Award wins. Beyoncé eventually went solo and severed professional ties with her father.

In 2016, Beyoncé released the song “Daddy Lessons” as part of her sixth studio album Lemonade. The country track featured Queen Bey reflecting on her relationship with Mathew Knowles.