Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, was reportedly the victim of a recent robbery. According to TMZ, the thieves broke into her Los Angeles estate and made off with safe containing $1 million in cash and jewelry. The break-in was discovered on Wednesday morning (July 5) when someone from Knowles’ team stopped by the home. Knowles was out of town when the crime took place. Police are currently looking for video in the area that could possibly give them some leads.

Knowles’ home has been targeted before. In April, the Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to her residence after receiving a call about a disturbance. Evidently, a man was at the front of the house throwing rocks at her mailbox. When units arrived—including a helicopter—the suspect immediately took off. The helicopter, however, was able to track him down and he was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Law enforcement placed the man on a 5150 hold due to his erratic behavior, but Knowles refused to press charges or file a report over the minor damage to her mailbox.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also had their own issues with some of their property. In March 2021, someone broke into Beyoncé’s storage units in L.A. and made off with more than $1 million in valuables. The three pods were filled with the singer’s expensive handbags and dresses. They’d been rented out by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment. After hitting it once, burglars returned a few days later for another heist.

Vandals struck again in March 2022 when a man broke into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Orleans home. He reportedly doused the place with fuel, set fire to the drapes and fled. There was video of a man starting a fire, but investigators didn’t arrest him at the time. The famous couple was not living in the home when the fire occurred.