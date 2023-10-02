Beyoncé Announces Renaissance Tour Movie With Trailer Featuring Behind-The-Scenes Footage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In the Renaissance Tour movie, Beyoncé said she’s feeling “liberated” and declared she “transitioned into a new animal.”

Hours after wrapping the final show on her Renaissance Tour Sunday night (October 1), Beyonce shared a trailer announcing her upcoming movie.

The movie, set to hit theaters December 1, documents the superstar songstress’s journey on the Renaissance Tour and her vision for the iconic shows.

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Unique,” Beyoncé explains in the trailer, which includes a montage of behind-the-scenes videos from the tour. “I feel liberated, I have transitioned into a new animal.” Watch the trailer below.

The description of the film on Beyoncé’s YouTube page explains:

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

The description also notes: “Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Beyoncé also shared the trailer on Instagram, hinting she might give fans something they’ve been asking for.

“Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply,” she captioned the trailer.

While fans have clamored for Renaissance visuals since the album dropped in July, Beyoncé has yet to share any videos. During the Louisville, Kentucky tour stop, she responded to a fan who held up a sign asking for the visuals.

“You are the visual, baby!” the 32-time Grammy Award winner declared.