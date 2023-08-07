Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Pays $100K To Extend Metro Train Hours

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

On August 3, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced the extension of the public train service for Beyoncé’s concert at FedEx Field. On the day of the event, a storm caused unattended delays for the Renaissance World Tour stop in the DC area.

According to reports, fans had to wait almost two hours for a shelter-in-place warning to end at FedEx Field before Beyoncé could hit the stage. That apparently led to the show ending after the Metro train service was scheduled to close.

In response, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour paid $100,000 to make sure the Metro continued running following the August 6th show. The six-figure expense covered keeping all 98 stations in the Metro service open for fans traveling from the venue.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Beyoncé will hit Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 9. Then she heads to Atlanta for three dates inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Beyoncé released her Renaissance studio album on July 29, 2022. The project opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 332,000 first-week units. Renaissance hosts the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hits “Break My Soul” (No. 1) and “Cuff It” (No. 6).

Renaissance also won Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Plus, “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording. “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song. “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour closes out in Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 1. Other upcoming locations include Tampa, St. Louis, Inglewood, Vancouver, Houston, and New Orleans.