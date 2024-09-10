Beyoncé Reveals Favorite Artists Including GloRilla, Doechii & That Mexican OT 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

While Beyoncé keeps the classics in heavy rotation, she’s a big admirer of some contemporary artists including several rappers.

Beyoncé has given a rare interview, shedding light on her latest ventures, her groundbreaking Cowboy Carter album and more, including the artists she’s currently tuned in to.

In her wide-ranging interview for her GQ Magazine cover story, published Tuesday (September 10), the superstar songstress opened up about the current crop of artists.

“I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now… Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp,” she revealed. ”I really like ‘Please Please Please’ by Sabrina Carpenter, and I think that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting.”

It’s not only the singers Beyoncé admires; she also has several rappers in her list of favorites. I love Doechii and GloRilla, and I just heard That Mexican OT, he’s from Houston… he goes hard!”

Beyoncé is also a big fan of Cowboy Carter collaborator Miley Cyrus. “I’m obsessed with my backseat baby,” she said, quoting “II MOST WANTED” lyrics before confirming “I’m a Smiler,” a reference to Miley Cyrus’ fandom.

Nonetheless, Beyonce revealed she keeps the “classics” in heavy rotation. “Like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and music from artists on the Stax label,” she added.

Beyoncé On The History Of Black Cowboys

Elsewhere during the interview, Beyoncé opened up about the importance of honoring the untold legacy of Black forefathers. She titled her last album Cowboy Carter and not Cowgirl Carter, specifically to draw attention to the history of Black cowboys.

“I wanted everyone to take a minute to research the word cowboy,” she explained. “History is often told by the victors. And American history? It’s been rewritten endlessly. Up to a quarter of all cowboys were Black. These men faced a world that refused to see them as equal, yet they were the backbone of the cattle industry.”

She continued, noting, “The cowboy is a symbol of strength and aspiration” and derives from slaves who handled cows. “The word cowboy comes from those who were called boys, never given the respect they deserved,” Beyoncé stated. “No one would dare call a Black man handling cows ‘Mister’ or ‘Sir.’”

Beyoncé made headlines earlier this week following the announcement of the 2024 CMA Awards. Despite making history and leading the charts with Cowboy Carter and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé received zero nominations.