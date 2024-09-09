CMA’s Snub Beyoncé, Exalt N-Word Spewing Morgan Wallen 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé failed to garner a single nomination for the 2024 CMA Awards, while Morgan Wallen scored seven nods.

Beyoncé has been snubbed in every category of the nominations for the 2024 CMA Awards, despite having one of the biggest country music hits this year with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” a cut from Cowboy Carter, itself one of the biggest albums of the genre in 2024.

While Beyoncé was given the cold shoulder, Morgan Wallen, who faced backlash for using the n-word in 2021, leads the nominations with seven. Post Malone is not too far behind with four nominations.

Beyoncé made history with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 10 consecutive weeks, marking the second longest-running No. 1 hit of 2024 and becoming the first Black woman to ever do so.

“Cowboy Carter” was equally impactful, leading Billboard’s country album chart for four weeks. Again, this marked the first time a Black woman achieved the feat.

Despite her accomplishments, the CMA Awards declined to recognize Beyoncé despite her qualifying for single of the year, song of the year, album of the year, female vocalist and other categories.

Back in 2016, Beyoncé faced backlash over her 2016 CMA Awards performance with The Chicks. Country music fans questioned her inclusion, and there was controversy around the CMAs removing posts referencing the performance.

While celebrating her historic No. 1 single earlier this year, Beyoncé alluded to the CMAs controversy, revealing it was the inspiration for Cowboy Carter.

“It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she wrote. “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”