Beyoncé Pays Tribute To Megan Thee Stallion: “My H-Town Sister” 

Megan Thee Stallion declared, “nobody can tell me nothing else,” after receiving a sweet shout out from Beyoncé.

Beyoncé is showing love to Megan Thee Stallion after the “Plan B” hitmaker joined her at the Renaissance tour stop in Houston last month.

The superstar songstress invited her fellow Houston native onstage to perform their Grammy Award-winning joint single, “Savage (remix).” The show marked the first time Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion performed the track together.

On Thursday (October 5), Beyoncé took to Instagram to express her appreciation for Megan. She shared a series of images of the duo onstage in Houston and thanked Meg in the caption.

“My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR,” she wrote before adding, “Until next time.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion returned the love and gushed over Beyoncé’s sweet post. She reshared the images while affirming herself as a card-carrying member of The Bey Hive, Bey’s loyal supporter base.

Yall… nobody can tell me nothing else EVERRRRRRRR,” she penned in the caption alongside several bee emojis. “BEY SAID HTOWN SISSTERRR !!! Like hello ??? I LOVE YOU QUEEN.”

Megan reflected on their joint performance in a recent TikTok, revealing that she’s been ugly crying ever since.

“Y’all don’t know how many times I cried this weekend,” she said in the video. “Y’all don’t understand — Beyoncé is my idol like I genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole f###### heart.”

@theestallion Yall ive been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved BEYONCE my WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME! I love you BEY 💙💙💙 thank you for everything ♬ original sound – Megan Thee Stallion

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared the trailer for her upcoming movie featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the tour. Watch it below.