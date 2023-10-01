Megan Thee Stallion Is Still “Ugly Crying” After Beyoncé Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion cannot stop “ugly crying” since her surprise performance with Beyoncé. Read more!

Megan Thee Stallion has admitted that she has been “ugly crying” since her recent performance with Beyoncé.

The 28-year-old musician took to TikTok to admit that she has been emotional ever since the surprise performance with the music icon in Texas. Megan joined Beyoncé at her most recent Renaissance World Tour show in their shared hometown of Houston, Texas.

The duo performed the hit song “Savage (Remix feat. Beyoncé),” which was featured in Megan’s 2020 EP “Suga.”

“What’s up y’all? It’s your girl Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a, the hot girl coach! And bch I will never shut the fk up, because I performed with Beyoncé!” she began in the TikTok video. “Y’all don’t know how many times I have cried this weekend. Y’all don’t understand Beyoncé is my idol. Like I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole heart. I got on this camo because I would go to f**king war behind Beyoncé.”

@theestallion Yall ive been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved BEYONCE my WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME! I love you BEY 💙💙💙 thank you for everything ♬ original sound – Megan Thee Stallion

The TikTok featured clips of the performance as well as snapshots of the rapper crying. During the video, the “WAP” hitmaker dubbed herself Beyoncé’s “number one fan” and added that she and her mum have been fans of Beyoncé for her “whole life.”

She continued, “To get the opportunity to get on stage with the woman that I love, like the woman that is the woman of all the women – I was up there with Beyoncé. Bch that got me fked up.”

In a video that has been shared on social media of the pair’s performance, Beyoncé could be heard telling Megan, “I love you, queen,” to which Megan responded, “I love you, Beyoncé.”