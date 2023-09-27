Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Couldn’t Stop Crying Over Beyoncé Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion performed with Beyoncé at two concerts when the singer’s Renaissance Tour hit Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion admitted she was very emotional about performing with Beyoncé at the Renaissance Tour in Houston. The 300 Entertainment rapper explained why hitting the stage with Beyoncé meant so much to her in a TikTok post.

“Y’all don’t know how many times I cried this weekend,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “Y’all don’t understand. Beyoncé is my idol. I genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole f###### heart. I got on this camo because I will f###### go to war behind Beyoncé … Me and my momma are such huge fans of Beyoncé. My whole life I was like, ‘I wanna be the rap Beyoncé.’ And to get the opportunity to go onstage with the woman that I love. Like, the woman that it is the woman of all womens—I was up there with Beyoncé! Y’all got me f##### up!”

Megan Thee Stallion added in the caption, “Yall ive been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved BEYONCE my WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME! I love you BEY thank you for everything.”

Beyoncé played two sold-out shows at Houston’s NRG Stadium as part of her Renaissance Tour. Megan Thee Stallion joined the music superstar for both concerts to perform their “Savage” remix.