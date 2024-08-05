Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Simone Biles In Inspiring NBC Ad

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyonce narrated an NBC ad honoring gymnast Simone Biles following Biles’ gold medal wins during the 2024 Olympics.

In the ad, Beyonce’s voice sets the stage as footage of the 27-year-old gymnast fills the screen.

“Let’s talk about power,” she begins. “Because, really, that’s what this story’s about. Physical power: its beauty, its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you. Then there’s spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can’t see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you. And, of course, lasting power. Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there. And, somehow, keep getting better.”

The narrative reflects on Biles’ struggles with the “twisties” during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which led to her withdrawal from several events.

Beyonce continues, “Simone Biles inspires me and I’m pretty sure she inspires you too. Such confidence in her strength, such beauty in her power, such a great lesson in her story. Brilliance, it doesn’t come easy. Gold can be a hell of a journey. And the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every time she walks out there. Take your best shot, world. She’s ready for you.”

The ad is accompanied by Beyonce’s track “Just for Fun” from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Reflecting on her latest victory, Biles shared, “It is crazy I’m in the conversation of greatest of all athletes because I’m just Simone Biles from Spring in Texas.” She added, “Three years ago I never thought I’d step on a gymnastic court again, but I worked hard, mentally and physically, even saw my therapist this morning, just making sure I’m mentally well.”