Beyoncé Taps Ice Spice To Model New Ivy Park Collection

New artist smoking up the charts tapped by the biggest star in the world.

Bronx baddie Ice Spice has been hired to be the new face of Ivy Park X Adidas proving once again Beyoncé (and/or the people she has around her) got their finger on the pulse of the culture.

The brand debuted the “Gangsta Boo” rapper on its social media on Monday, February 20.

One image of her in a camo bodysuit with her signature orange curly ‘fro was captioned, “Suit up. Stay on the move while still serving looks in the Ruched Catsuit 🔥.”

A fan could not happen by commenting, “Now let’s ride VROOM VROOM.”

In a second video, the rising star says, “When I walk in the room, I bring attention. I want people to remember everything about me. I am Ice Spice and I would describe myself as creative, gorgeous, and confident.”

She later shares how she has to “isolate” herself to get focused.

“That’s how I find myself again,” Ice Spice shares. “Take a break from people and their opinions and comments. Just be by myself for a couple of days. I think my friends and family kind of understand, and they just kind of leave me alone for a little bit. I think they get it to blaze your own trail.”

The last post features her in an orange dress that seemed to perfectly be made for her. The WeAreIvyPark posted, “Rock the Twill Mini Dress with Heel Socks for an unforgettable look 🧡.”