Beyoncé Teams With Lorraine Schwartz To Offer Scholarships to GIA For Aspiring Jewelry Makers

Beyoncé and renowned jeweler Lorraine Schwartz have teamed up to create a new scholarship aimed at diversifying the jewelry business.
The Beyoncé Knowles-Carter x Lorraine Schwartz GIA Scholarship will award two scholarships to the Gemological Institute of America’s (GIA) Graduate Gemologist program through distance education.
Beyoncé is not only giving away two scholarships to GIA’s program, but she’s also paying all of the associated expenses.
“It is an honor to have this scholarship in my name, but the best part is teaming up with my friend Lorraine Schwartz to give two people an opportunity to learn,” said Beyoncé. “We both believe that learning is constant. This is a chance to learn from the best, create generational wealth and turn a love of gems into a career.”
The scholarship was born through Beyoncé and Lorraine’s close friendship throughout the years. When Beyoncé turned 39, one of the gifts she received from Lorraine was one of the scholarships to GIA
GIA linked up with the pair to match the funds for a second scholarship and the Beyoncé Knowles-Carter x Lorraine Schwartz GIA Scholarship was born with a mission to transform recipients’ gem and jewelry aspirations into a reality.
Beyoncé will be very hands-on with the scholarship. She will be selecting the two winners of the ex scholarship.
Applications for the scholarship will be accepted from March 1 at 9:00 am PST to March 16 at 11:59 pm PST. For more information and to apply, visit
It has been a busy month for the Carters.
Last week (February 20th), Beyoncé released her highly anticipated Icy Park collection with adidas, while Jay-Z sold half of his Armand de Brignac champagne brand to LMVH.
At the same time, Jay and Bey have been just as focused on their philanthropic efforts.
Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation announced the organization was offering $1,000 to Texas residents who were impacted by two devastating snowstorms.
And Jay-Z is raffling off an ultra-rare bottle of D’usse, to benefit his Shawn Carter Foundation which creates programs for at-risk youth.