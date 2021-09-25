Beyonce Writes Heartfelt Letter To Fans Explaining How She Finally Feels “Alive”

Beyonce poured her heart out to her fans and explained how blessed and “grown grown” she feels to have turned 40 earlier this month!

Beyonce has finally got around to thanking fans for their 40th birthday wishes in a heartfelt letter posted to her official website.

The singer hit the milestone on September 4 but waited until Thursday (September 23) to address devotees who remembered to send her their best wishes.

“As Virgo Season comes to an end, I hope my fellow Virgos had great birthdays,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your VIDEOS, YOUR POSTS, YOUR countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever. I’m grateful to everyone involved, especially, the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes.”

Bey added: “I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.

“I thought I knew that at 21 or 30… but I didn’t.

“The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.”

Beyonce then turned on people who believe life is over at 40, stating, “This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!”

She ended the letter by writing: “Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring soooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours. I Love You Deep Deep Deep Deep Deep.”