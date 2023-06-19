Beyoncé Wears All Black Designers On Renaissance Tour Stop To Honor Juneteenth 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé pays tribute to Black fashion excellence by wearing exclusively Black designers on a Renaissance tour stop to honor Juneteenth.

Beyoncé is shining a spotlight on Black fashion designers in honor of Juneteenth, showcasing a tour wardrobe made exclusively by Black creatives during the Amsterdam stop of her Renaissance tour.

On Sunday (Jun. 17), a day before the annual holiday to mark the ending of the institution of enslavement of Black people, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a carousel of images. The shots come from her recent tour stop at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” Bey announced in the caption. Check out the images below.

Every new outfit Beyoncé wore was created by black designers for Juneteenth can we say MOTHER???? #RENAISSANCEWOLRDTOUR pic.twitter.com/eLxW5EEjd7 — abriana⁷ (@wilson_abriana) June 19, 2023

Among the couturiers styling Beyoncé for her Juneteenth tribute was Ethiopian fashion designer Feben. She took to her Instagram Stories to thank the “Cuff It” hitmaker for sporting her customer design at the concert.

It isn’t the first time the pair have collaborated. Beyoncé snapped up Feben fresh out of fashion school, asking her to create the costumes for the “Brown Skin Girl” video in 2020. Feben also handled the costumes and styling for Bey’s Disney movie, Black Is King, later the same year.

During an interview with Elle last year, Feben revealed the kind of woman she has in mind when crafting her designs.

‘Someone with an eclectic vibe, who likes mixing stuff and has been exposed to different cultures. I want people to feel like they’re wearing something special,” she revealed.