Beyoncé Would Be With 2Pac Instead Of JAY-Z If Rapper Was Alive According To Big Gipp

Big Gipp recently sat down for an interview with the Art of Dialogue and shared some interesting revelations. Among them, the notion Beyoncé would be with 2Pac instead of JAY-Z had he survived the infamous 1996 Las Vegas shooting. The conversation was sparked after the Goodie Mob co-founder was asked about Billboard and Vibe’s controversial “greatest rappers of all time” list, which had JAY-Z at No. 1 and 2Pac at No. 4.

“To me, 2Pac,” he says when asked about it. “Only reason you inching JAY-Z past 2Pac is because he got g###### Beyoncé. You take Beyoncé away, he ain’t got s###. Bar for bar? Yeah, he might rap better than ‘Pac, but ‘Pac came with the heart. That’s different. It’s just different. You can’t beat that. You can never beat the heart, bro.

“Some people can be technical, just like the difference between Jordan and LeBron. Jordan, technical. That muthafucka technical. LeBron? Gangster. Goon s###. Two different styles. If ‘Pac was here, who do you think the girl would have been with? Hold up [laughs].”

Big Gipp went on to discuss everything JAY-Z is essentially not.

“You can’t do no movies,” he continued. “You can’t do what ‘Pac was doing. C’mon. How can you be better than ‘Pac? You one-shot Charlie. That boy was a triple threat. He did groups that was successful, solo albums that was successful and movies that was successful. Hands down. If he had lived, he would have smoked everything walking.”

Big Gipp also described 2Pac’s “electric” energy and insisted people loved him with or without money. Essentially, Gipp suggested nobody would give JAY-Z a second thought without his billion-dollar empire, including Beyoncé.

“‘Pac didn’t need no money to make people look at him,” he added. “‘Pac was a star without the money. If I put these two individuals beside each other without the money, the little bald head man wins the game.”