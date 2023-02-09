Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

See what the outspoken southerner has to say.

Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets.

“Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said Boosie in a video posted to social media. “This [is] for family members, this [is] for everybody in my DMs, I do not know Beyoncé. I do not know Jay-Z.”

The 40-year-old Baton Rouge-bred rapper continued, “I cannot get you no Beyoncé tickets! Stop calling me, get out [of] my DMs. This [is] for everybody. I cannot get you no Beyoncé tickets.”

Boosie’s lighthearted public service announcement comes as fans of Queen Bey explored different methods to obtain seats to the show. Some devotees even set up GoFundMe campaigns.

Beyoncé will begin the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10. The trek will hit North America in July when the R&B megastar makes a stop in Toronto, Canada before traveling to Philadelphia.

The Renaissance World Tour supports Bey’s seventh studio album Renaissance. Released in July 2022, Renaissance hosts the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 singles “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.”

Beyoncé took home four Grammy Awards at the 65th annual ceremony on Sunday. Renaissance won Best Dance/Electronic Album. The chart-topping “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

The Recording Academy named “Cuff It” as the Best R&B Song. “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B Performance. Her four wins that night crowned Beyoncé as the winningest artist in Grammy history.