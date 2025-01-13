Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Donates $2.5M To Aid L.A. Fire Victims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé has announced her BeyGOOD charity foundation has donated $2.5 million to help aid the Los Angeles fire relief efforts as wildfires continue to devastate Southern California.

The fund is dedicated to assisting families who have lost their homes in Altadena and Pasadena, as well as supporting churches and community centers addressing the immediate needs of those displaced by the wildfires.

The fires erupted on January 7 and swiftly swept through the region, fuelled by strong gusts of wind. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions as firefighters prepare for another wave of Santa Ana winds expected to persist through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble as the death toll rises to 24 as of Sunday (January 12).

At least 16 people remain missing, with authorities warning that the number is likely to grow.

Last week, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, her cherished Malibu bungalow was among those destroyed by the blaze.

“It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place,” she shared on Instagram. “Now it is gone!!”

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley called on residents to avoid entering fire-ravaged neighborhoods.

“There are still active fires that are burning within the Palisades area, making it extremely, extremely dangerous for the public,” Crowley said during a briefing Sunday. “There’s no power, there’s no water, there’s broken gas lines, and we have unstable structures.”

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, 150,000 people remain under evacuation orders. Officials said most of the orders in the Palisades area were unlikely to be lifted before the red flag warnings expire Wednesday evening.