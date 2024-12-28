Beyoncé’s Mom & Tomi Lahren Form Chance United Front Against NFL Halftime Show Trolls

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the scoop on Tomi Lahren and Tina Knowles defending Beyoncé. Find out why they’re standing up for Queen Bey’s Christmas Day Halftime performance.

Believe it or not, well-known MAGA train, right wing political commentator Tomi Lahren is taking a stand against Beyoncé haters in the same sort of fashion as her own mother.

Their unexpected united front against the haters took its final form on Friday (December 27), when Ms. Tina Knowles reposted a brief rant praising Beyoncé’s Christmas Day Halftime performance for the NFL in her hometown of Houston during the Texans and Ravens games. In agreement with the post she re-shared, Knowles offered her unapologetic opinion of the flack Queen Bey has been receiving following her record-breaking performance in a lengthy caption message to her four million-plus Instagram followers.

“Repost : My sentiments exactly!” Knowles wrote in part. “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later [crying laughing emojis].”

Knowles continued, “Obviously you are so obsessed with them , addicted to them , and secretly admire them , wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke !!”

She added, “So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in.”

Knowles concluded the snippy message by writing about how she’s learned a valuable lesson from how her daughter is handling all of the criticism — seemingly reavealing Beyoncé’s indifference on the matter in the process.

“Said with love [heart emoji] PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder “No weapon formed against me shall prosper” one ,two , three waiting for the fake bots to come”.

Prior to Knowles’ remarks, the buffer blocking Beyoncé from the Xmas Halftime show haters began to materialize when Tomi Lahren thwarted trolls from her Twitter timeline with a tweet swatting their fake outrage into the ether of the app.

“Can we stop with the faux outrage about Beyoncé?” Lahren wrote in part.

She continued, seemingly doing damage control, writing, “I’m not her biggest fan either, but she put on a good performance and she is immensely talented. As conservatives, we don’t have to be outraged by everything, it’s a tired charade.”

Beyoncé helped redefine the limits of live entertainment on Christmas Day as her dazzling halftime performance during Netflix’s NFL broadcast propelled the streaming giant to an all-time viewership milestone. Her nearly 13-minute set, filled with electrifying renditions of hits from her chart-topping album Cowboy Carter, not only captivated audiences at Houston’s NRG Stadium but also helped Netflix achieve its highest global reach for a live sports event.

Check out a portion of the Xmas day performance from Queen Bey in the video above.