B.G. Released After Well Over A Decade In Prison; Birdman Flies To His Side

Former Cash Money Records artist B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in prison for gun possession and witness tampering in 2012.

B.G. is a free man. The platinum-selling artist was released from prison on Tuesday (September 5).

Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman was among the first people to greet B.G. home. Birdman streamed their reunion on Instagram Live.

B.G. was signed to Cash Money for many years, helping the label become a powerhouse in the music industry. Checkmate, his last solo album for Cash Money, dropped in 2000. He released several projects after leaving the label, the most recent of which was 2009’s Too Hood 2 Be Hollywood.

The New Orleans native’s criminal history and a 2009 arrest derailed his career for more than a decade. B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in prison for gun possession and witness tampering in 2012.

B.G. got out of prison a few days after celebrating his birthday. He vowed to move forward with his life in an Instagram post about his final birthday behind bars.

“This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY,” B.G. wrote. “The main focus is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer.”

He added, “13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on.”

Watch footage of B.G. reuniting with Birdman below.