Gucci Mane Offers B.G. A $1 Million Record Contract

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Bling Bling” hitmaker is still behind bars.

Rumors have been flying recently that Christopher “B.G.” Dorsey could be home from prison in the near future. While those reports have not been confirmed, Gucci Mane prematurely celebrated B.G.’s possible return to freedom.

Gucci Mane went on Twitter to let his 9.4 million followers know that he wants to make a business connection with the Hot Boys member. In fact, Gucci expressed interest in signing B.G. to 1017 Records.

“My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood! Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for [you] as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017!!!!! #1017Mafia,” tweeted Gucci Mane.

The “Wasted” hitmaker eventually deleted that tweet after possibly realizing authorities have not released B.G. yet. According to reports, California’s FCI Herlong Detention Center still houses B.G. at the moment.

Back in 2012, B.G. received a 14-year sentence in federal prison for gun possession and witness tampering convictions. His current suspected release date is April 7, 2024.

Birdman Reportedly Ignited The Talk Of B.G. Coming Home

Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams reportedly sparked speculation about B.G. by suggesting the New Orleans-raised rhymer would be out of prison in a few weeks.

This is not the first time a Cash Money associate had the internet believing B.G. was homeward bound. In 2020, fellow Hot Boys member Turk got some fans’ hopes up by tweeting, “NO MORE FREE BG IT’s #BGFREE.”

Turk, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G. made up the Cash Money-backed Hot Boys. The southern group dropped several albums including 1999’s Platinum-certified Guerrilla Warfare.

B.G.’s discography also includes solo projects like 1996’s Chopper City, 1999’s Chopper City in the Ghetto, and 2004’s Life After Cash Money. His single “Bling Bling” popularized the word “bling” in Hip Hop and mainstream culture.