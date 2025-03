Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Three armed men attempted to break into Bhad Bhabie’s residence shortly after her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, arrived home.

Bhad Bhabie was reportedly targeted in an attempted break-in, as three armed men allegedly tried to force their way into her Los Angeles home—just a day after her boyfriend was shot in the hand.

The attempted home invasion went down in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon (March 6), with the men trying to enter the home through a side door, per TMZ. The gunmen fled after the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker called the police. However, the goons had left by the time cops arrived on the scene.

Authorities told the outlet that the intruders showed up just moments after Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn—the father of her young daughter—arrived home.

Meanwhile, Le Vaughn was reportedly injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning (March 5).

Gunfire erupted after a fight between two groups broke out at an L.A. strip club. The shooting spilled outside the club and two people were struck in the chaos. Le Vaughn was shot in the hand, while an unnamed man was struck in the shoulder.

Both men were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tried to apprehend an unidentified suspect driving a white Mercedes G-Wagon, but they escaped. Detectives are yet to make any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Le Vaughn was later discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

He shared an update with his fans, posting a hospital bed selfie on Instagram. Despite the shooting, he seemed relaxed, showing off his bandaged hand in the video.

Neither Bhad Bhabie nor Le Vaughn have publicly commented on the shooting. Bhabie was not with her boyfriend during the shooting. The rapper and OnlyFans model was on a live stream with DDG, where she discussed her recent diss track and Kanye West sample.